Police seized a large cache of firearms at a storage unit in Bethlehem City on Wednesday, and authorities are still searching for the owner of the unit.

A young man from the Lehigh Valley who police say isn't legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm allegedly had a large stash of ammunition and firearms in a storage unit, authorities said in a complaint filed Wednesday.

Matthew Colabella, 23, is wanted for his alleged connection to the storage unit, police said. The unit is at Dreamers Self Storage in the City of Bethlehem. Colabella's last known address is on Nicholson Road in Bethlehem Township, according to the complaint.

No firearms were found at his Nicholson Road residence, the complaint said, but "several tools were located that were specifically designed for the milling and the construction of firearms."

The complaint also indicated that police found a receipt for an order of 1,000 rounds of 5.56-millimeter ammunition made by Colabella. It was not immediately clear why police said Colabella is not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Watch Live Gas Station Blast Leaves Worker Trapped, Fumes in Air

In addition to local police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also descended upon the self storage business.

"Several items were destroyed by the bomb squad at the sight (sic) while officers seized dozens of firearms, including rifles and pistols, with many of the weapons displaying no serial number," the complaint said.

It remained unclear where Colabella was as of Thursday night.