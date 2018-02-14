Police are searching for two men accused of attacking and stabbing their stepfather inside a Bensalem, Pennsylvania home Tuesday night.

On February 6 at 8:37 p.m. Bensalem Police responded to the Berkeley Trace Apartments on the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard for the report of a stabbing and shots fired. When they arrived they found Luis Calderon inside suffering from several stab wounds on the back, upper torso and arm areas. They also found a large amount of blood throughout the apartment they believed to be of Calderon’s.

Calderon’s wife told police her son, Christopher Alvarado, 20, who lives in the apartment, opened the door to let her other son Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez, 21, of Philadelphia as well as an unidentified man inside prior to the stabbing. She said the three men then went upstairs to the master bedroom where Calderon was sleeping. According to Calderon’s wife, Alvarado was holding a knife. The three men then allegedly attacked Calderon who fought back.

Alvarado, Alvarado-Rodriguez, and the third suspect then ran down the steps and fled out the door as Calderon chased after them while carrying a handgun, Calderon’s wife told police. His wife said Calderon then ran outside and fired two to three shots at the fleeing suspects before coming back inside the apartment.



Calderon was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he is being treated for four stab wounds. One of the stab wounds punctured his left lung and he had to have a breathing tube inserted. He also received a large amount of blood due to low blood pressure and had to be intubated. He is currently in critical condition.

Calderon’s wife told police her two sons were not happy about her relationship with Calderon.

Police issued arrest warrants for Alvarado-Rodriguez and Alvarado. They are both considered armed and dangerous, investigators said. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

