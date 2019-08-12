Police arrested a driver accused of striking and killing a man in Bensalem Township and then fleeing the scene. The victim's father spoke to NBC10.

Richard McCausland, 21, of Bensalem, was taken into custody early Monday evening.

The crash occurred on Hulmeville Rd around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The body of Timothy McGuire, 38, was later found on the side of the road.

Timothy McGuire would have celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday. Instead, his family is in mourning after he was struck by a driver who left him on the side of the road to die in Bensalem Township, according to police.

"I want to make sure justice is done here and I believe there will be," McGuire's father, Dennis McGuire, told NBC10. "I'm puzzled more than anything."

Timothy McGuire was walking home from a bus stop along Hulmeville Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, identified as Richard McCausland, 21, of Bensalem, then fled the scene.

"Just to hit someone, okay it's a mistake," Dennis McGuire said. "Don't leave someone there. He could've been alive."

A witness spotted McGuire's body on the side of the road around 6 a.m. and called police. Police collected several parts from the damaged Kia Soul. They eventually found the striking vehicle in the driveway of McCausland's home in Bensalem, officials said. After receiving several tips from the public, police identified McCausland as the driver and arrested him, according to investigators.

"For everybody calling in whatever tip they had, I really appreciate it," Dennis McGuire said. "It made my day."

After the crash, McCausland told his brother that he hit something but claimed to not know it was a person he had struck, according to a family member.

Police told NBC10 McCausland has a suspended license and was driving his mother's work vehicle without her permission at the time of the crash. He is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and other related offenses.

His bail is set at $500,000 cash.