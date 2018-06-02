A memorial has been dedicated in honor of Rustin High School graduate Bianca Roberson, who was murdered in a road rage incident in Chester County in June 2017.

A bench in her honor, which is accessible from the Rustin High School library, was donated by Michelle Roberson, Bianca’s mother. She said the memorial will preserve the memory of Bianca and Michelle Roberson's son, Mykel, who died four years ago of heart disease.

"I can't thank you guys enough for keeping Bianca’s name and Mykel’s name alive," she said to a group who gathered for the dedication.



Bianca Roberson was killed driving home from a shopping trip when she was shot in the head during an alleged road rage incident. Another driver, David Desper, was charged and is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other charges for allegedly shooting Roberson while both were merging onto Route 100.

She was shot days after her high school graduation. As a student, Bianca was a member of the basketball team and the Black Student Union. Her death was commemorated last year with a candlelight vigil, which was organized by her friends.

Stephen Lyons, a friend of Bianca’s who helped organize the candlelight vigil, described the affect losing Bianca had on the Roberson family.

"To see them, go through this, it’s horrible," Lyons said at the vigil last year. "It’s horrible to know they went through this once and then to know they have to relive it again."

A ceremony was held to honor Bianca before the dedication of the bench. During the ceremony, her mother spoke about the impact she hopes her daughter’s death will have.

"Bianca's gonna do more in death, then she would have in life… She brought this group together," Michelle Roberson said. "Lift one another up, encourage one another, cry with each other, let each other know how important you guys are, don't down each other. We need you guys to stand up. You’re the next generation."