Chester County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Tom Hogan, left, with a cookie he posted on his Facebook page in a post about bringing Christmas treats to a SWAT team at a barricade on the holiday, Dec. 25, 2018.

A Christmas miracle occurred in Chester County, Pennsylvania, when an allegedly armed gunman barricaded inside a home for hours finally gave up early Wednesday.

The suspect surrendered because a SWAT team negotiator sang a Christmas carol to him, according to the country district attorney, who, get this, was at the all-night scene handing out Christmas cookies.

"I brought Christmas cookies for some cold and tired SWAT team members," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a Facebook post later Wednesday. "This being SWAT, they ate the cookies, made fun of each other, and went home to their families, quietly satisfied with a job well done."

Hogan did not return a message left for further details.

He did add in the Facebook post that the ending to the roughly nine-hour barricade situation in East Vincent Township, which began about 9 p.m. Tuesday, left him in wonder.

"Over a long and cold night, they kept negotiating with the man, who eventually started shooting at the police and around the neighborhood. A SWAT negotiator finally talked him into surrendering at 6:00 a.m. this morning by singing a Christmas carol for him," Hogan said on Facebook. "You can’t make this stuff up."