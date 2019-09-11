A fourth victim has come forward as police continue to search for a man who was caught on surveillance video trying to abduct three other women on a Philadelphia street within a 30-minute span Sunday morning. The fourth woman, who says the man also tried to abduct her on that same street around the same time Sunday, spoke to NBC10's Denise Nakano. (Published 4 hours ago)

A fourth victim has come forward, telling NBC10 she was one of several women who a man tried to abduct within a 30-minute span on a Philadelphia street Sunday morning.

Medina Oyefusi said she was walking along the 800 block of North 15th Street around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified man tried to grab her.

"He got about this close and I was like, 'Woah. What are you doing? Don't touch me. If you touch me again, I'll start screaming,'" Oyefusi told NBC10.

Oyefusi said the man followed her as she tried to get away.

"He started digging in his pants and like, touching himself," she said. "And I was just like, 'Get away from me.'"

Oyefusi told NBC10 the man finally backed off when she picked up the phone to call for help.

"He didn't care who was around," she said. "He didn't care that there were other people on the street. He had a goal and his goal was to do whatever to some woman on the street. Doesn't matter who it was."

A man matching the same description also tried to abduct three other women in the same area around the same time.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video showing the suspect grabbing a 21-year-old woman on the 800 block of North 15th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. The woman screams and punches the man who then walks away.

After the 21-year-old woman reported the incident, police found more surveillance footage of the man trying to abduct two other women in that same area Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.

During one of the attacks, the man held onto an older woman for about a minute before a Good Samaritan arrived and pulled her away to safety, investigators said.

Police also said the man may have exposed himself during a separate incident.

"That's why it's so important that these victims come forward and any witnesses so it doesn't continue to happen," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. "We need to get this guy off the street."

One of the victims they were trying to reach later came forward and police plan on interviewing her as the search for the suspect continues.

The suspect is described as a balding black male with a medium build between the ages of 40 and 50 and standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252.