A crash closed the Atlantic City Expressway ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

A box truck crashed off the roadway and into a tree around 2 p.m. Wednesday along the westbound expressway near milepost 35.5 in Winslow Township, New Jersey, state police said.

No word yet on injuries. A medical helicopter landed on the highway.

Traffic backed up for miles behind the scene.

This story will be updated.