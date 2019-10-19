Philadelphia police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who they say threatened violence against officers as well as people at the city water department.

Police are after Michael John Altomari, who may have access to "several weapons" and has "expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts," Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

He threatened both police officers and his ex-employer, the Philadelphia Water Department, Gripp said.

Altomari, 31, was last seen around 12:50 a.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street, according to the sergeant. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 350 pounds and has a shaved head.

Altomari was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Silverado with Pennsylvania license plate number ZKX-2019.

Anyone who sees him is advised to stay away and immediately call 911.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.