A pilot was arrested in Manchester, England, when he was suspected of being intoxicated before a Philly-bound flight was set to take off. Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport reacted to the news.

The pilot was arrested in Manchester, England, and passengers were placed on a different flight.

Officials have not yet revealed the pilot's identity.

A Philadelphia-bound American Airlines flight was canceled after one of the pilots was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated, the airline confirmed with NBC10.

The pilot, who has not yet been identified, was one of three on flight AA735. The pilot was arrested in Manchester, England, Thursday morning after authorities suspected he or she was intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for American Airlines.

The flight, which was headed to Philadelphia, was canceled. All passengers were re-booked and arrived in Philly later during the day, the spokesperson said.

“Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans, we have rebooked them on alternative flights,” the spokesperson told NBC10. “We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them.”

