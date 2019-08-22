AMBER ALERT Issued for Missing Pennsylvania Girl

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, girl who police say was abducted by her father.

Kayla Delrosario, 7, was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette Street in Shippensburg Borough.

Police said the girl was abducted by her father, 25-year-old Kelvin Monica-Reyes.

Police are also searching for the girl’s mother, 28-year-old Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino.

Monica-Reyes was last seen driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan with the Pennsylvania registration KRR6053.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911.