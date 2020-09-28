911 Outage

911 Systems Restored in Delaware and Delaware County Following Outages

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the outages.

By David Chang

911-Call-Generic-1
File

The 911 systems were restored in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, as well as the entire state of Delaware following reported outages Monday night.

Upper Darby Police tweeted that there was a 911 outage in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and advised residents to call 610-734-7693 for any emergency in Upper Darby. 

https://twitter.com/UDPolice/status/1310732580161978369

They later reported that the county's 911 system was restored.

Delaware State Police also said there was a 911 outage in the entire state of Delaware but later said the system was back up. 

Other 911 outages were reported in cities across the country Monday night. The exact cause is not yet clear.

This article tagged under:

911 OutagePennsylvaniaDelaware County
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us