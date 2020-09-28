911 Systems Restored in Delaware and Delaware County Following Outages

The 911 systems were restored in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, as well as the entire state of Delaware following reported outages Monday night.

Upper Darby Police tweeted that there was a 911 outage in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and advised residents to call 610-734-7693 for any emergency in Upper Darby.

They later reported that the county's 911 system was restored.

🚨*** IMPORTANT MESSAGE *** The Delaware County 911 phone is system IS BACK UP AND RUNNING! Call 911 for any emergencies. 🚨 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 29, 2020

Delaware State Police also said there was a 911 outage in the entire state of Delaware but later said the system was back up.

Other 911 outages were reported in cities across the country Monday night. The exact cause is not yet clear.