9-year-old girl shot in parking lot of McDonald's at Broad and Allegheny, police say

A little girl is in the hospital after she was shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

At 6:17 p.m., police said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg at N. Broad Street and W. Allegheny Avenue.

Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said the little girl was walking through the McDonald's parking lot with her family when she was shot.

Her parents realized she was bleeding when they walked into the fast-food place, police said.

She was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said it is unclear if the girl was hit by was a stray bullet or what happened during the incident. Small said there was no evidence such as shell casings or fragments at the scene.

At this time there is no further information from officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for information.