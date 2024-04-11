Man accidentally shoots girlfriend's daughter outside Philly McDonald's, police say

A man was arrested after he accidentally shot his girlfriend’s daughter while they were walking outside a Philadelphia McDonald’s, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Derrick Marshall, 32, was walking with his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter at the McDonald’s on the 3100 block of North Broad Street on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., according to investigators. Marshall was in possession of a gun which accidentally discharged, shooting the girl in her right calf, police said. Marshall took the girl to Temple University Hospital. She was then transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she is currently in stable condition.

Police arrested Marshall and recovered two firearms, investigators said. He is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, violation of the uniform firearms act – no license, violation of the uniform firearms act – former convict, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.

