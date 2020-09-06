84-Year-Old Man Stabbed While Running Away From Home Set on Fire

An 84-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after running away from a home that had been set on fire, police said.

The man is hospitalized in stable, but critical, condition after the stabbing in the 100 block of Roselyn Street in Philadelphia's Olney section. The fire was extinguished.

Police have arrested a woman in the incident, though they have not yet released any charges.

The police investigation was captured on cell phone video. There is no word of motive in the case.