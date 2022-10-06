Search for Driver Who Struck, Killed 81-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver a block away from her East Germantown home, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle they say hit 81-year-old Elizabeth Parker as she attempted to cross the street around 7:30 in the evening on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Musgrave Street and Chelten Avenue. The driver initially stopped, then drove off southbound on Musgrave Street.

The vehicle hasn’t been found and the driver has yet to be identified, police said.

Parker died Thursday, according to the PPD. She lived on the 600 block of East Price Street, just one block from where she was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call the tip line at 215-686-TIPS.