8-week-old puppy suffers from severe burns

An 8-week-old pitbull mix named Bebe was brought into a local rescue after suffering from severe burns.

The burns cover 30% of Bebe's body, mainly on her back end and stomach area. She also has holes in her skin that are infected, according to the Philly Bully Team.

Bebe was first brought to Art City Vets in Philadelphia by the previous owner who claimed he had purchased her in that condition.

Members of the Philly Bully Team then took Bebe in before she was sent to Penn Animal Hospital for further treatment.

In an Instagram post, the Philly Bully Team states, "Her skin is falling off".

Warning graphic footage

It remains unclear where the burns came from and if it was intentional but it is assumed that they may have been chemical or thermal, according to the President of the Philly Bully Team Jessica Graaf.

Currently, Bebe will remain in the ICU at Penn Animal Hospital until further notice.

Philly Bully Team said the initial veterinarian hospital Bebe was taken to is looking into filing a cruelty report.

If you would like to help Bebe during her recovery you can make a donation to Philly Bully Team here.