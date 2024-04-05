8 people charged in ‘callous, brutal, cruel' South Jersey dogfighting operation

Eight people have been arrested and charged after law enforcement executed search warrants at a Cumberland County compound and two other nearby locations related to a dogfighting network, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced during a press conference Friday morning.

Bruce Low Jr., who law enforcement suspects as the "leader" of the operation, has been charged with second-degree racketeering, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree money laundering, cruelty to animals, dogfighting for gambling on the outcome, falsifying records and six other charges.

Seven others have been arrested and charged with second-degree racketeering, with some also charged with money laundering and a series of dogfighting charges, officials said.

Others charged include Terri A. Low, 67, Bryce J. Low, 20, Roosevelt Hart IV, 29, Coy Glenn Dickenson, 58, Travis J. Garron, 38, Mark A. Runkle, 42, and William McClinton, 68, according to police.

"Profiting from dogfighting is callous, brutal and cruel," Platkin said. "These animals are born into lives of abuse, suffering, and violence, culminating with hours-long fights and frequently these dogs' slow and painful deaths. The alleged illegal activities that were uncovered by this investigation will not go unpunished."

New Jersey State Police partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to execute the search warrant in Cumberland County, and Platkin repeatedly thanked the Humane Society for being the driving factor in the dogs' rescue.

The dogs are now being housed in an undisclosed location, where they are receiving care and special treatment for untreated injuries.

Platkin was joined at the press conference by Director of the Division of Criminal Justice J. Stephen Ferketic and Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Patrick J. Callahan.

"Dismantling a dog fighting ring is not just about rescuing animals, it's about dismantling a culture of cruelty and restoring compassion to our communities," Callahan said. "It represents a steadfast commitment against violence, showcasing the impact of justice and empathy."