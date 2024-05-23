3 shot, including 8-year-old girl, in crash, shooting in Kensington, police say

Three people were shot, including an 8-year-old little girl, during a crash that led to a shooting in Kensington Thursday afternoon.

At 2:49 p.m. police responded to a call for multiple shots fired along the 400 block of E. Allegheny Ave., police said.

A black car was driving southbound along Rosehill Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto E. Allegheny Ave. when they hit a person on a scooter who was driving in the center lane on Allegheny Ave., Deputy Commissioner Pedro Rosario said.

The driver of the vehicle didn't see the person on the scooter and struck them causing the scooter to go flying and land some feet away, Rosario said.

"The operator of that scooter gets up, produces a handgun and starts firing indiscriminately in this direction," Rosario said.

Léelo en español aquí.

An 8-year-old little girl was being picked up by her father when she was hit in the head by a bullet, police said. Her father immediately drove her to the hospital.

The second victim, a 47-year-old woman, was shot in her car. She was shot twice in the right side of her face and a graze wound to her left shoulder, police said. She was transported by medics to the hospital.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The third victim was a 45-year-old pedestrian who was shot in the leg, police said. Police transported this man to the hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition, officials said.

Rosario said there is surveillance video of the crash and shooting and police are using that to identify the shooter.

Police said the road is closed from C and Allegheny Avenue to Kensington and Allegheny Avenue.

At this time no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.