8 Hurt in Crash Involving SEPTA Bus and Several Vehicles in Cobbs Creek

At least eight people were injured in a crash involving a Route G SEPTA bus and several vehicles in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Larchwood Avenue and South 57th Street around 4:15 p.m. The Route G SEPTA bus services Philadelphia and there were passengers on board at the time of the accident.

At least eight people suffered minor injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.