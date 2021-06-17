Philadelphia

8 Hurt in Crash Involving SEPTA Bus and Several Vehicles in Cobbs Creek

The crash occurred on Larchwood Avenue and South 57th Street around 4:15 p.m.

By David Chang

At least eight people were injured in a crash involving a Route G SEPTA bus and several vehicles in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Larchwood Avenue and South 57th Street around 4:15 p.m. The Route G SEPTA bus services Philadelphia and there were passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At least eight people suffered minor injuries. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 6 hours ago

Bloodied Teen Brothers From NJ Accused of Killing Man in Bucks County

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Philadelphia Violated Catholic Foster Agency's Rights, U.S. Supreme Court Rules

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCrash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Philly Live Entertainment COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us