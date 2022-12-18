Philadelphia

8 Cars, Including Philadelphia Police Cruiser, Damaged in Chase and Crash

Police said a 32-year-old man is in custody

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody after leading Philadelphia police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kensington.

Eight cars, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the chase Saturday afternoon.

Swarms of police officers arrived and took the driver of a Jeep into custody.

NBC10 crews found a Jeep with a lot of damage crashed into a parked car near Frankford and Castor avenues.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified described what he saw.

“All of a sudden, a police officer came flying around the corner. I heard him lock up his brakes,” the witness said. “So I stuck my head down off the porch to see what was going on and then all of a sudden the SUV came flying down and side-swiped a bunch of cars, and then the cops all jumped out, guns drawn and ripped him out of the car.”

Police said a 32-year-old man is in custody. Charges weren’t immediately announced.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaKensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us