8 Cars, Including Philadelphia Police Cruiser, Damaged in Chase and Crash

A man is in custody after leading Philadelphia police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kensington.

Eight cars, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the chase Saturday afternoon.

Swarms of police officers arrived and took the driver of a Jeep into custody.

NBC10 crews found a Jeep with a lot of damage crashed into a parked car near Frankford and Castor avenues.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified described what he saw.

“All of a sudden, a police officer came flying around the corner. I heard him lock up his brakes,” the witness said. “So I stuck my head down off the porch to see what was going on and then all of a sudden the SUV came flying down and side-swiped a bunch of cars, and then the cops all jumped out, guns drawn and ripped him out of the car.”

Police said a 32-year-old man is in custody. Charges weren’t immediately announced.