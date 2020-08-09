6 People Hospitalized After ‘Senseless' Shooting at West Philly Playground

Six people were sent to Philly hospitals Saturday night after someone opened fire on a West Philly neighborhood block, according to police.

The victims, all in stable condition, include:

two 18-year-old young men,

a 17-year-old boy,

an 18-year-old woman,

a 24-year-old woman

and a 59-year-old woman.

Police received a call at 9:21 p.m. to the 1100 block of 38th Street (near Poplar) in Mantua, part of West Philadelphia.

Officers arrived to the Clayborn & Lewis Playground and immediately took three victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. One more victim arrived there and told officers he was shot at 38th and Poplar, according to police.

Two other victims arrived at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with gunshot wounds.

In a late-night statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw condemned the "senseless act of gun violence that occurred tonight at 38th and Poplar."

“These acts of lawlessness have no place in our communities; and I remain steadfast in that we will hold accountable those individuals who seek to cause harm in our city," Outlaw said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to these six victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this terrible event.”

Police did not immediately offer information on what started the shooting or who was being pursued as a suspect.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.