6 Injured After Suspected Drunk Driver Hit People Leaving Church, Police Say

According to police, the crash happened between 10th and Upland streets Saturday evening.

Six people are in the hospital after a car struck them as they left a church in Delaware County Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened between 10th and Upland streets Saturday evening in Chester, as people were leaving the church Iglesia Adventista Del Séptimo Día.

Police say the driver was speeding, and may have been driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

"When we came out we saw a little girl laying on the sidewalk, a man on the grass and another man was still in the car," a neighbor told NBC10.

Six people were injured including the driver, and are being treated at a nearby hospital, police say. The extent of people's injuries were not immediately clear.

Police said the driver is expected to be charged with driving under the influence.

The SUV involved sustained major front-end damage and was seen being taken away by a tow truck.

