6 charged in catalytic converter theft ring that targeted Philly and surrounding communities

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County have announced the arrests and charging of five people -- and are seeking a sixth -- after, they said, a years long investigation helped dismantle an organized catalytic converter theft ring that operated in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Philadelphia counties.

On Thursday morning, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that they have arrested were Sharief Louden, 30, of Philadelphia; Daniel McIlhenney, 37, and Ryan McIlhenney, 36, both of Folcroft; Terrell Gibson, 40, of Chester; and Loai Nasser, 49, of Cherry Hill, NJ, for their alleged roles in a theft ring that stole catalytic converters from vehicles throughout the region.

Also, officials said that they have issued an arrest warrant for Ali Sayyam, 29, of Ocean, NJ.

“These organized theft crews were responsible for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. They caused significant financial hardship for vehicle owners while undermining the safety of our communities,” said Steele in a statement. “By dismantling this theft ring, we are sending a clear message that this type of criminal activity and other organized theft rings in Montgomery and Delaware counties will be investigated and prosecuted aggressively.”

The joint investigation between law enforcement agencies in Montgomery and Delaware counties began, officials said, back in 2022 after investigators noticed a sharp increase in thefts of catalytic converters.

Officials said that, at the height of the COVID pandemic, prices for precious metals were inflated with rhodium selling for as much as $31,000 an ounce. Now, officials said, that price has dropped to about $4,500 an ounce.

According to police officials, the members of this corrupt organization allegedly stole catalytic converters off vehicles parked in high-traffic areas, such as shopping malls and centers, business parks, Philadelphia International Airport, Drexel University and other locations.

They could jack up a vehicle, cut out the catalytic converter and flee the scene in less than two minutes, officials claimed.

Officials claim members of the group would then sell the catalytic converters to salvage yards.

“The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has left a trail of fear in our neighborhoods these last several years. By working together, law enforcement has broken up and removed this dangerous ring of thieves from our streets and hopefully restored a sense of peace with the knowledge that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.” said Stollsteimer in a statement.

Members of this theft ring have been charged with multiple counts of corrupt organization, theft of catalytic converters and related charges.

The members of this group are scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 19, 2024.