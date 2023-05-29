NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

6-Alarm Fire Engulfs Over a Dozen Homes in Easton

At this time there are no reports of injuries

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Crews are battling a 6-alarm fire that damaged at least five homes in Easton, Northampton County, on Monday afternoon.

The Easton Police Department said crews are still working and putting water on the homes. Three firefighters sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The fire started around 10th and Ferry Streets, according to sources. There were five home damaged by fire and around 15 in total affected by the smoke.

Multiple streets are closed while crews fight the fire, our partners report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

