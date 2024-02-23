Pennsylvania

54 hospitalized during hazmat situation at Lehigh County building

Officials said 54 employees at Sharp Packaging Solutions in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania, were hospitalized on Friday

By David Chang

More than 50 workers were hospitalized after an odor was detected inside a building in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, officials said. 

Police, firefighters and medics responded to Sharp Packaging Solutions on 7451 Keebler Way in Upper Macungie around noon on Friday for a report of a “chemical odor.” When they arrived they were met by dozens of employees who said they were feeling sick due to nausea, headaches and vomiting. 

Officials said 154 employees were working in the building at the time of the incident and 54 of them were sent to hospitals for evaluations.

A spokesperson said more than 20 of those employees were sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest while 10 were sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. Most of the employees didn’t have any symptoms but were checked as a precaution, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson also said a few of the employees had minor symptoms such as a headache or hoarse throat but no one was seriously injured. 

Firefighters are inspecting the building. So far they haven’t detected anything hazardous. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

