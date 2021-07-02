The winners of the biggest lottery jackpot won in Pennsylvania claimed their millions Friday and stayed anonymous in the process.

The winning ticket in May 21's $516 million Mega Millions lottery drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown, Bucks County. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8. The ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million or just over $349 million in cash, lottery officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, opted for the lump sum. The after-tax prize amount wound up being $254,233,980, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The massive amount of money isn't lost on the winners and is partly why they don't want their names revealed.

“This is life-changing generational money," attorneys Kurt Panouses, of Florida-based Panouses Law Firm, and Christopher Mahoney, of Pennsylvania's Stuckert & Yates, said in a joint statement provided to the Pennsylvania Lottery. "The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy."

The Pennsylvania Lottery

In case you were wondering: "The winning ticket was a Quick Pick," the attorneys said.

This was the largest Mega Million jackpot won in the 11 years Pennsylvania has been part of the game and the most money ever won in any game in Pennsylvania.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winners of this historic jackpot,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said.