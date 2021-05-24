Are You a Winner? $516M Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Bucks County Convenience Store

Check your lottery ticket -- it might be worth more than half a billion dollars.

The winning ticket in Friday's $516 million Mega Millions lottery drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8. The ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million or just over $349 million in cash, lottery officials said.

The store gets a $100,000 prize for selling the winning ticket, but that comes nowhere close to the $516 million prize that awaits the winner.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a news release.

The lucky winner of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 11 years Pennsylvania has been part of the Mega Millions game, had yet to come forward as of Monday morning.