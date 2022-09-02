5-Year-Old Critical, 2 Others Hurt in West Philly Hit-and-Run

Three individuals, including a 3- and a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a West Philadelphia pedestrian hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash took place at the intersection of 56th and Vine Streets, Philadelphia police said. The driver fled the scene; the striking vehicle was later found unoccupied at the intersection of 53rd and Race Streets.

Witnesses say a burgundy pick-up truck sped through the intersection, hitting a man with a stroller.

As a result of the crash, the five-year-old girl sustained bodily injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital. She was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 3-year-old girl also sustained bodily injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital, only to be transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was listed in stable condition, police added.

A 43-year-old man also suffered head and hip injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrest has been made in the incident, Philadelphia police said. Sources say the owner of the truck is cooperating with the case.