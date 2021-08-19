gun violence

5 Shot, 1 Killed in Drive-by Shooting Outside Germantown Barbershop

Two gunmen are believed to have shot up a the front of a barbershop on Germantown Avenue, killing one person and wounding four others.

By Brian X. McCrone

A young man was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting outside a Germantown Avenue barbershop early Thursday evening, and the bullet casings suggest two gunmen may have been involved.

The attackers are believed to have drove by the business and fired from a green car, police at the scene said. The car fled the scene, and it was not known as of 9 p.m. if anyone was in custody.

A police cruiser was about a block away when the shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m.

A 28-year-old man who was shot once in the head died at a nearby hospital, police said.

The other victims were three men, ages 29, 41 and 62, and a 28-year-old woman.

The 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and remained in critical condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

A motive for the shooting, which took place in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue, has not been identified yet by police.

