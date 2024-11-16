8 hospitalized after firefighters battle massive house fire in Langhorne, Pa.

Eight people were hospitalized after firefighters battled a massive house fire in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning.

The three-alarm fire started at a duplex home along the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue around 5 a.m. Langhorne Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry said firefighters arrived within minutes and rescued at least one person who was trapped inside the home.

Chief Farry told NBC10 that person was unconscious on the second floor and was pulled out of the window by a firefighter.

A total of eight people who were inside the home were hospitalized. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. Chief Farry told NBC10 at least two of the victims suffered serious injuries, however.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The firefighters eventually brought the flames under control. Chief Farry said the home’s structure and older condition made it difficult to fight the fire.

"The initial crews took a pretty substantial beating trying to make those rescues," he said. "They did their job and got everybody out."

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.