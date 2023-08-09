5 dead after vehicle and truck collide on I-81 in Pa.

Five people were killed in a crash involving a truck and another vehicle on Interstate 81 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, a PennDOT spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 affiliate WGAL.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to WGAL. A PennDOT spokesperson said a bus or RV traveling southbound on I-81 crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a tractor-trailer, killing at least five people.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Northbound lanes are currently shut down on I-81 between Exit 16 (US 30 – Lincoln Way) and Exit 20 (PA 997 -Scotland) in Greene Township, Pennsylvania, WGAL reports.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The deadly crash occurred a few days after a bus carrying up to 50 people crashed into another vehicle on I-81 just north of Harrisburg, killing three bus passengers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.