5 Catholic Schools in South Jersey to Close

The schools will not re-open to begin the next school year in September, the Diocese of Camden said Friday

By Brian X. McCrone

Five Catholic schools, including two high schools, will not re-open after the end of the current school year due to decreased enrollment and finances, the Diocese of Camden announced Friday evening.

The schools are:

  • Good Shepherd Regional Elementary School in Collingswood
  • Saint Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton
  • Saint Joseph High School in Hammonton
  • Cape Trinity Catholic School in Wildwood
  • Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood

"The decision to close the schools is difficult," the diocese said in a statement. "Years of dwindling community support in the form of declining student enrollment and local fundraising, despite significant diocesan and parish financial support, has necessitated this decision."

All students at the five schools who are not graduating will be given a chance to enroll in other nearby Catholic schools.

“Closing a Catholic school is gut-wrenching for everyone involved, from the principal and pastor to the superintendent and bishop. However, as stewards of the financial resources entrusted to us, we came to the difficult conclusion that low enrollment at these schools caused the strain on the funds available to become too great,” Diocesan Schools Superintendent Bill Watson said.

