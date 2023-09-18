Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood early Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 12:02 a.m. on Monday, when a 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he walked across the inner northbound lane of Roosevelt Boulevard at the intersection of Borbeck Avenue.

The vehicle then fled the scene, police believe.

The man, officials said, was pronounced at the scene at 12:11 a.m.

Officials said that the vehicle involved was likely a 2010-2015 Toyota Prius "based on vehicle parts left at the scene." Early Monday, officials told NBC10 that the vehicle's bumper was left at the scene of the incident.

NBC10's cameras found officers at the scene overnight investigating a shoe was left in the roadway where the man was struck.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident, but officials said that an investigation is ongoing.