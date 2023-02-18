40-Year-Old Shot in Roosevelt Boulevard Home Invasion

A 40-year-old man was shot after someone knocked on his door and asked if he had ordered pizza, police said.

Instead, according to investigators, four gunmen rushed into the victim's home and opened fire early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, just after 1 a.m., a man was shot twice in a home along the 500 block of Roosevelt Blvd in the city's Feltonville section.

He was hit in the chest and arm, after police said, he opened his front door when there was a knock on the door and a voice on the other side asked if the victim had ordered pizza.

When the victim said no, the gunmen on the doorstep opened fire, shooting at least four times, police said.

Officials said the victim is in stable condition. Police have not named any wanted individuals or made any arrests yet in relation to this shooting.