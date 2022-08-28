4-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Philadelphia Barbershop

A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured in a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said.

Philadelphia police said the young child was shot in the shoulder while inside the barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Olney neighborhood at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The 4 year old was taken to the hospital where he's in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case.

Two hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police said.

Entering Sunday, 147 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller's office. That's roughly 11% of the total number of shooting victims so far in 2022.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.