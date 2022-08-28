13-Year-Old Boy Injured in Strawberry Mansion Shooting

A teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 13-year-old was shot in the left leg near the intersection of North Natrona and West Cumberland streets shortly after 3 p.m. Police said the teen didn't know the gunman.

Philadelphia police said the teen was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Entering Sunday, 146 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller's office. That's roughly 11% of the total number of shooting victims so far in 2022.