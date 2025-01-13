4 toll bridges between Pa., NJ go cashless

After 87 years, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, marked the last day that the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission allowed drivers to use cash to pay for tolls.

Starting Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, the DRJTBC said it will only offer two payment options -- E-ZPass and toll by plate -- at its four high traffic volume bridges: Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), and Delaware Water Gap (I-80).

In a statement on the change, the DRJTBC said that "due to the inherently higher costs of billing and processing" toll by plate tolls will cost $3 while E-ZPass tolls over these same bridges costs $1.50.

"Once the last cash transaction is completed late Sunday night, the Commission will join the ranks of toll agencies nationally and around the world that have removed toll attendants from toll booths and completely converted to cashless all-electronic payment options that are safer, better for the environment, and less expensive to collect," the DRJTBC said in a statement on the change.

The last cash tolls collected at these bridges, officials said, was at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Officials said motorist will likely notice that toll booths at these spans will no longer have attendants and there will be signage in place to remind drivers to keep moving instead of stopping for tolls.

The next step, officials with the DRJTBC said, would be the removal of barrier toll plaza and construction of highway-speed all-electronic tolling gantries at each toll bridge. This process is still in the design phase, officials said.

The New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202) Toll Bridge will be the first location to be shifted to open-road collections, a project slated for this year, officials said.

According to the DRJTBC, the current plan calls for hard conversions to be carried out at each of the Commission’s older toll bridges one at a time in each subsequent year, a process currently projected to be completed no later than 2032.

For more information, please go to: www.drjtbc.org.