4 teens arrested after pizza delivery driver shot, robbed in Southwest Philly

Police in Philadelphia arrested four teen boys after a pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on Saturday night in Southwest Philadelphia officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, when a 37-year-old man, who was working as a pizza delivery driver, arrived at the 12th police district station, near the intersection of South 65th Street and Woodland Avenue, after he had been shot in the left thigh and groin.

Police said that the driver -- who was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said -- told officers at the station that he was delivering a pizza to a home along the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue that evening when he was robbed by four males and shot.

He told police the four individuals stole pizza, wings and money during the incident, police officials said.

When officers from the station arrived at the location where the driver said the robbery occurred, officials said, they discovered a .22 caliber shell in the roadway. While at the scene, officials said, the officers spotted two teen boys exiting a property along the nearby 2200 block of Hobson Street while carrying pizza boxes.

When police officers approached these teens, one of the boys fled while the second male was stopped by police, according to law enforcement officials.

The boy that fled was later apprehended when he was found hiding under a vehicle after officers spotted him fleeing down the alleyway behind the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue, officials said.

Also, police officials said during a search along the path this boy is believed to have taken while fleeing police, a .22 caliber rifle was found on the rear driveway of a home along that same block.

Police officials said another two teens were arrested after a search of a property along the 2200 block of Hobson Street.

According to police, the four boys, aged 15, 16, 17 and 19, have been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft and related offenses.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.