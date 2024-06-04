gun violence

Quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves teens, adults hurt

At least 16 evidence markers were scattered at West Westmoreland and North Philip streets in North Philadelphia after the June 3, 2024, quadruple shooting

By Dan Stamm

Four people -- including two teenagers -- were shot in North Philadelphia late Monday night.

The shooting took place near West Westmoreland and North Philip streets, Philadelphia police said.

All four shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition, investigators said. Police didn't immediately give ages of everyone involved.

At least 16 evidence markers could be seen on the street and sidewalk. A bike could also be seen on its side in the middle of the street.

Police didn't immediately reveal the circumstances around the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

