Quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves teens, adults hurt

Four people -- including two teenagers -- were shot in North Philadelphia late Monday night.

The shooting took place near West Westmoreland and North Philip streets, Philadelphia police said.

All four shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition, investigators said. Police didn't immediately give ages of everyone involved.

At least 16 evidence markers could be seen on the street and sidewalk. A bike could also be seen on its side in the middle of the street.

Police didn't immediately reveal the circumstances around the shooting.