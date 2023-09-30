4 hurt in 3 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Four people were hurt in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Friday evening and early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the first shooting occurred at 9:11 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of N. Dover Street.

Responding officers found a 58-year-old woman shot once in both feet and a 59-year-old man shot once in his ankle, they were transported to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition, police said.

Police added that there were no arrests in this case and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then at 9:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Island Ave near the Philadelphia International Airport and found a 28-year-old man shot once in the shoulder and twice in the back, according to police.

Police said officers transported the man to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

An argument is what allegedly led to this shooting and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in regard to the incident, police stated.

Additionally, at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2500 block of N. 31st Street to find a 38-year-old man shot nine times through his body, according to police.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police added there were no arrests in this case and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.