4 Delaware firefighters injured after fire engine overturns, officials say

Four firefighters were injured Friday night after their fire engine overturned in Newark, Delaware, officials said.

According to officials, around 10:30 p.m. firefighters from the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company were involved in an accident that resulted in their fire engine rolling over onto its side.

Officials said the fire engine was turning from Elkton Road onto Christiana Parkway.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital and one sustained serious injuries, officials said.

Officials said the fire engine was not responding to a call and no other vehicles were involved. The incident is currently under investigation by the Newark Police Department.