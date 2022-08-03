4 Deadly Shootings in 5 Hours: Philly on Track to Have Deadliest Year on Record

Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis took the lives of at least four people Wednesday night in several different neighborhoods across the city – setting 2022 up to be the deadliest year on city record.

Police said six people were shot in at least five shootings – from Port Richmond to Germantown – within a five-hour span.

In North Philadelphia, police said the gunman in a deadly shooting appeared to be acting in self-defense.

Around 6 p.m., police said a 27-year-old confronted another man and pulled a gun near 27th and Taney streets. The other man had his own gun, and shot and killed him. Investigators said the shooter had a license to carry and is cooperating with police.

Later, in the Frankford section of the city, a driver crashed his car after his passenger shot him in the head, killing him, police said.

The shooting and crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street.

“Having been shot in the head, the man then crashed into a utility pole at a high rate of speed,” Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said. “After crashing, the tires of the car exploded due to the friction on the ground and the car being unable to move forward.”

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of the car and flee the scene.

Minutes prior, two people were shot when gunfire rang out near an elementary school and playground in the Kensington neighborhood, police said.

Officers received several 911 calls for a shooting on the 3100 block of Rorer Street. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 26-year-old man died after being shot in the shoulder, and another 24-year-old man was injured after being shot in the leg.

Small added that investigators found 16 bullet casings near Lewis Elkin Elementary School.

In Germantown, a 28-year-old man died when he was shot on the 200 block of Zeralda Street. The victim was hit at least three times in his head and once in the back shortly before 7 p.m., Small said.

And in Port Richmond, just after 10 p.m., a man was shot in the face inside of a home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street, police said. He was listed in extremely critical condition at the hospital.

Police have yet to make arrests in the cases, Small said.

Prior to Wednesday night’s deadly shootings, there were at least 322 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That outpaces what we saw at this same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in the city.