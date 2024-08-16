Delaware

3-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Delaware community, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police tape
A toddler died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in a Delaware community on Thursday, according to police.

Police said the investigation revealed that around 7:45 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma -- driven by a 56-year-old woman -- was traveling westbound on a gravel road between North Parkway Road and South Parkway Road in the community of Mobile Gardens in Seaford.

At the same time, police said a 3-year-old child was riding a bicycle in the middle of North Parkway Road.

According to police, the woman turned southbound on North Parkway Road, and the front of her vehicle hit the child.

Police said the child was taken to a nearby hospital by family members, where they died from their injuries. The driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

Officers had closed North Parkway Road for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police.

