Wilmington

3-year-old boy killed in collision with car in Wilmington, Del.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

wilmington-police1

A small child was killed after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:59 a.m. police were called to the 500 block of South Madison Street for a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, the Wilmington Police Department said.

When officers arrived they found the pedestrian, a 3-year-old boy, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Keith Johnson at 302-571-4415.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wilmington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us