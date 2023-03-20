Two teenagers are fighting for their lives while another teen is recovering following a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

A 13-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and a third boy of an unknown age were on the 1500 block of North Frazier Street at 4:04 p.m. on Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three teens.

The three victims were taken to the hospital. The 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, the 16-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition and the third teen is stable.

Police recovered a weapon. No arrests have been made and investigators have not released information on any suspects.

Shortly after the triple shooting, another shooting occurred about two blocks away on Lansdowne Avenue near Allison Street in West Philadelphia. During that shooting, a person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Gunshots from the second shooting could be heard in NBC10's live shot after our reporter and photographer responded to the triple shooting. Video from the scene shows police running toward the second shooting moments after the shots were fired.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.