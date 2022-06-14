3 Teens in Stolen Car Try to Rob 2 Women Outside KOP Mall, Police Say

Police are searching for three teenagers who they say tried to rob two different women outside the King of Prussia Mall after stealing a car in Philadelphia.

On Monday around 9 p.m., a woman told police she was walking back to her car in the parking lot of the Primark store at the King of Prussia Plaza. As she was walking, she was approached by a teenager who tried to steal her purse from her arm, investigators said. The woman managed to stop the teen from getting her purse. She then noticed a red vehicle stopped behind her with two other teens inside.

All three teen suspects then fled the area.

As police spoke with the woman, they were approached by a second woman who said she was the victim of a similar attempted robbery outside the mall. The woman said she was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot near the Neiman Marcus store earlier that evening when the same red vehicle drove past her. She told police one of the passengers inside the car reached out and tried to grab her purse. She managed to hold onto the purse and fled the area.

Police obtained surveillance video that captured the teens as well as the vehicle. Investigators determined the car had been reported stolen earlier that day and was believed to have been taken during a strong arm robbery in Philadelphia.

The car is described as a 2010 Toyota Corolla with faded red paint, a rear spoiler and the Pennsylvania license plate KBD4716.

Upper Merion Township Police increased their patrols at the King of Prussia Mall and are asking shoppers to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects or vehicle should call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.