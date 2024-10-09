3 sought after $20,000 in cash stolen in North Philly carjacking

Police in Philadelphia are on the look out for three men who, they claim, carjacked a vehicle in North Philadelphia late last month and stole bags containing about $20,000 from the vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, when three attackers allegedly ambushed two men who were at a Conoco Gas Station located along the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police shared footage of the men believed to be responsible for this incident online. Though, officials noted, the surveillance video is not from the day of the incident.

Police said that the two victims -- a 58-year-old man and a 31-year-old man -- were walking to their vehicle when two other vehicles, a white Acura MDX and a black Cadillac, pulled up to the pumps at the gas station.

An armed gunman in the passenger seat of the Acura jumped out and produced a black and gray handgun, demanding keys to the victims' vehicle from one of the two victims, police said.

After taking the keys, investigators said that the gunman fled the scene in the victims' vehicle followed by Acura, headed west on Ridge Avenue.

Police officials said the victims' vehicle was tracked to a location along the 1900 block of North 23rd Street in North Philly, where it was located after being abandoned.

Two bags, containing about $20,000 in cash from a pickup at the gas station, were missing when the vehicle was recovered, according to police.

Officials said that the suspects also stole a victim's wallet.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to help identify the individuals in the surveillance video to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477).