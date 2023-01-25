3 Persons of Interest in Custody in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three persons of interest are now in custody in connection to the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station.

On January 17, around 4 a.m., police responded to the Exxon Gas Station along the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue. When they arrived they found 67-year-old Siboram Patro unresponsive and bleeding in the office area of the mini market, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Patro had appeared to be shot once in the back. Officers began to rush Patro out of the store, but it was too late, Small said. Medics pronounced Patro dead minutes later.

"This is a tragedy," Small said.

Surveillance video captured the deadly shooting inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, investigators said.

"You can clearly see three males enter the property... they all had masks covering their faces," Small said.

The three men -- one in a puffy red coat, the other two in dark puffy jackets -- forced a locked door to the employee only office area open, Small said. They then attacked the store clerk and one of them fired a single shot.

"After he collapses, you can see one of the perpetrators then remove the cash register from the office and then take it from the property," Small said.

On Wednesday, police announced three persons of interest in Patro's murder were in custody. They have not yet been officially charged however.

Patro -- who colleagues said was known as "Pat" -- had just recently returned from a trip to India, the store owner said.

"My heart is breaking for him, his family," a neighbor said while describing the worker as a hard worker who would help out the community. "There was no reason, senseless."

Neighbors told NBC10 Patro was vocal about his concerns over the crime and violence in Philadelphia.

One neighbor, who did not reveal her full name, expressed outrage over Patro's death.

"You need money, get off your ass and get a job," she said. "There's many jobs out here and if you need help go get help. Don't kill people. Don't rob people. That's sad. Nobody deserves this. Nobody."