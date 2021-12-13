3 Men, 1 Woman Injured in Gun Battle Outside Kensington Home

Three men and a woman were injured during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said a man inside a car pulled out an AR-15 rifle and opened fire on a woman and two men outside of a home on the 3400 block of Emerald Street. One of the men being fired on pulled out his own weapon and returned fire at the gunman, police said. The two men and woman then ran into a nearby house.

In all, police say 25 shots were fired from two different weapons. A 27-year-old man is in critical condition while the woman along with a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man are stable.

One of the men injured in the shootout was taken into police custody. The woman and two other men were taken to the hospital.

Police said the entire shooting was caught on surveillance video. They continue to investigate.