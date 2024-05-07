3 pedestrians injured in Kensington hit-and-run

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after three people were hurt -- one woman critically -- in a hit-and-run crash as they attempted to cross B Street in Kensington on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of B and East Venango streets at about 9:11 p.m., as three people attempted to cross B Street.

At that time, officials said, a dark-colored minivan, traveling southbound on B Street went around another vehicle in the roadway and struck all three pedestrians as they crossed the street, before it took off, continuing on along B Street.

Police officials said a 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, who were struck in the incident, were transported to a nearby hospital and were listed in stable condition.

A 56-year-old woman who was also injured in the crash was listed in critical condition after, officials said, she suffered head trauma and internal injuries.

Law enforcement officials described the minivan as dark in color and having logos on the side.

Police are planning to provide an update to this investigation at 1:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.